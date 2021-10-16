VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

VTGN stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

