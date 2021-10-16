WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in WW International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

