Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.