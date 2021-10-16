Akzo Nobel Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.09 per share for the year.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $36.68 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

