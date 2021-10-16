Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.