FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of MWA opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

