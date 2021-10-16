Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Symrise AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Symrise in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

