The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

WEGRY opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

