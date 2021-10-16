Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.13 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

