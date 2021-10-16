Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$665.05 million and a PE ratio of -3,212.00. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.