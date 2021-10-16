Adial Pharmaceuticals’ (ADIL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

ADIL stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

