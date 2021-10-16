Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLO. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

