Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

AKUS stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Akouos has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $345.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akouos by 64.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akouos by 46.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akouos by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akouos during the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.