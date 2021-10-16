AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEYE. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AudioEye by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.