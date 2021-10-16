Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $140.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.85.

Apple stock opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

