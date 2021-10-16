Ideagen’s (IDEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.75 million and a PE ratio of 927.33. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

In other Ideagen news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.