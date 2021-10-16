TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.39

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

TAC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

