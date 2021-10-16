Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.30

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 889830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

