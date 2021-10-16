Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.30

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 889830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
