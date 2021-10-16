iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the September 15th total of 474,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $87.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $102.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

