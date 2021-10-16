$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

