Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.86

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $17.27. Nordex shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 615 shares.

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

