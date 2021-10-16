Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Declines By 39.3%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

