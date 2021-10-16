American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.