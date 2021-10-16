UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.75.

NYSE UNH opened at $428.07 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

