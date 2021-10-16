Lonza Group Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lonza Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

