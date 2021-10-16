Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Cut by B. Riley

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a P/E ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.01. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Wager bought 3,572 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014. 14.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

