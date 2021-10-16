FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cytokinetics, Incorporated Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.98). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,991. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

