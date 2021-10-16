THG’s (THG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of THG (LON:THG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 624 ($8.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THG. Barclays lowered their price target on THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 724.80 ($9.47).

The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 562.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 598.90. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Damian Sanders bought 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,926 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,802.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

