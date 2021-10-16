Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.16.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.85.

CONE stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,942.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.