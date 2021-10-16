FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Decreased by Analyst

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

