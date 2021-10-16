Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sompo Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sompo in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sompo’s FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sompo stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Sompo has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

