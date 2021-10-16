Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.00) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £507.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.20.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston's Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

