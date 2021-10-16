FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $15.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.86 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $405.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.73 and a 200-day moving average of $347.04.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

