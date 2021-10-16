FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Issued By KeyCorp

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $7.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

NYSE:NUE opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

