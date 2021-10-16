Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 513 ($6.70) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUMO. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Sumo Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sumo Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

SUMO stock opened at GBX 488.50 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 421.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The firm has a market cap of £837.60 million and a P/E ratio of 375.77.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

