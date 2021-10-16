Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.86.

BEAM opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

