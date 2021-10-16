Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

