Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.