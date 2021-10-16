Reviewing PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61%

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Cimarex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 5.75 -$1.97 billion $1.39 62.73

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $79.65, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

