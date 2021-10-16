Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.96.

Nasdaq stock opened at $203.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.06. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $203.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

