Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce sales of $490.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.37 million and the highest is $490.80 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 545.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hawaiian by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.