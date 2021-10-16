National Bankshares Downgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to Hold

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$228.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.83.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$198.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$185.89. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.