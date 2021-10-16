Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$19.44 and a 52 week high of C$48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 86.28.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

