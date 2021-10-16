Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.34. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 360,195,016 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.
Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.
Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
