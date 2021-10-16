Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APYRF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of APYRF opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.