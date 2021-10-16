Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,228,732 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.
About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
