Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,228,732 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 335,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 341,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 272,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

