Maverix Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

