Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

