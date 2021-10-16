comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that comScore will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Paul Livek purchased 25,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,412.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of comScore by 42.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 374,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 113,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

