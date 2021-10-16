Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.82

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and traded as high as $28.55. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 2,729 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

