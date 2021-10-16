Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 203,772,351 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 196,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

